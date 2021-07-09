Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

