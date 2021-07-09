Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 24,067 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $335.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

