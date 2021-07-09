Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 412 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

