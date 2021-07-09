Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

