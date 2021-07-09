Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $391.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

