Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 113,380 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $29,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $11,691,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after buying an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 421,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

