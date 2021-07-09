Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 36,128 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Renasant by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

