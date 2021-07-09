Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

