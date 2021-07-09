BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

DOOO traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,668. BRP has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRP by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in BRP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

