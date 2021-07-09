Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.20. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $79.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.