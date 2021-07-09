BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.52 and last traded at C$4.47. 97,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 91,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

