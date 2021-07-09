ByteNext (BNU) One Day Volume Tops $1.17 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1.17 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00163467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,984.72 or 1.00356064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00948395 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

