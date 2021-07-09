Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $85.57 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.57 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00397457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,689,706,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,421,944 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.