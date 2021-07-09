Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.90 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

