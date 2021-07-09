Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 9,603 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insperity stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

