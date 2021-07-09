Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,502.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

