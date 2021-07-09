Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,608 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.