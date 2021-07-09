Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 545,440 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 545,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of STT opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

