Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,344 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DaVita by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DaVita by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.65 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

