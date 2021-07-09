Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

CPE stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

