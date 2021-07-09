Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stake Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 180,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.41% of Callon Petroleum worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

CPE stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

