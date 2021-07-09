Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 1,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.