Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.34 million and a P/E ratio of -34.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,403,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

