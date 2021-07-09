Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $812.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $652.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $628.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.09. Tesla has a one year low of $270.26 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.