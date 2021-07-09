Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.