Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFPZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. Canfor has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

