Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 124,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,315,861 shares.The stock last traded at $21.91 and had previously closed at $22.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

