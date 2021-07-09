Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

