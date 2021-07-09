Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $152.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

