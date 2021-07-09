Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.04.

NYSE CPRI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

