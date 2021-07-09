Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

