Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $121.00

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $124.78. Cardlytics shares last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 3 shares.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

