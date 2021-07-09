Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

