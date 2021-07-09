Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
