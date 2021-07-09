Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $39.23. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

