Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $700,400.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.39. 137,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

