Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Castle Biosciences worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,093,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,504. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

