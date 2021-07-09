Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 8,554 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 635.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

