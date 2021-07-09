CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

CIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

