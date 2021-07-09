Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

