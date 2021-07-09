Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

