Centiva Capital LP Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

NYSE LLY opened at $237.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

