Centiva Capital LP Makes New $863,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

