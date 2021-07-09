Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 65,958 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

