Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

