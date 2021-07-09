Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
CAML stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243.50 ($3.18). The company had a trading volume of 232,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.27. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
