Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CAML stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243.50 ($3.18). The company had a trading volume of 232,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.27. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

