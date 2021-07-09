Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 716 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 60,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,952. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

