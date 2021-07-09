CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Purchases 10,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.00 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

