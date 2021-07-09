CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

