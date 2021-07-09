Chainlink (LINK) Reaches One Day Volume of $860.63 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Chainlink has a market cap of $7.78 billion and approximately $860.63 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $17.77 or 0.00054412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

